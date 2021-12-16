Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 9,458 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $11,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPNE. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,824,000 after acquiring an additional 562,268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 43.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,064,000 after purchasing an additional 475,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 24.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,402,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,275,000 after purchasing an additional 468,628 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine in the second quarter worth about $5,876,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine in the second quarter worth about $3,911,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $466.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

