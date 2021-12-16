Insider Buying: NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) EVP Acquires 45,000 Shares of Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) EVP John Ciolek acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $257.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.
NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
NGL Energy Partners Company Profile
NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.
Read More: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.