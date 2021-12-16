Insider Buying: NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) EVP Acquires 45,000 Shares of Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) EVP John Ciolek acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $257.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

