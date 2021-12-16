Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) CEO Douglas M. Pasquale Acquires 9,000 Shares

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SHO opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

