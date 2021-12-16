Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick Purchases 20,000 Shares

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $137,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Zachary Levenick purchased 20,100 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Zachary Levenick purchased 2,088 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $15,242.40.

On Friday, December 3rd, Zachary Levenick purchased 30,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Zachary Levenick acquired 25,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $177,250.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Zachary Levenick acquired 15,300 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $155,601.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Zachary Levenick acquired 14,700 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $147,588.00.

BNED opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $363.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.42. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $626.98 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.

BNED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,728,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,226,000 after acquiring an additional 312,627 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 15.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,403,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 327,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,329,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 166,640 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 20.5% in the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 229,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 40.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,259,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 360,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

