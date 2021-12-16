Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Update

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the November 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNIEF opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. Uni-Select has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $20.87.

UNIEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

