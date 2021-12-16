Short Interest in Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Rises By 93.7%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 889,800 shares, an increase of 93.7% from the November 15th total of 459,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

VOYJF stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.84. Valmet Oyj has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $44.30.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

Valmet Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

