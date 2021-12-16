Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.48% from the company’s previous close.
BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.30.
NYSE:BURL opened at $278.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.62. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.87. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $233.83 and a 52-week high of $357.34.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
