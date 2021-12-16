Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.48% from the company’s previous close.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.30.

NYSE:BURL opened at $278.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.62. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.87. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $233.83 and a 52-week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

