Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average of $75.10. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $980,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,038,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

