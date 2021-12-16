Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

PSX opened at $70.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.61. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -320.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,917 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,592,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 409.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,580,000 after buying an additional 637,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

