Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Exelon by 81.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 108.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $54.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

