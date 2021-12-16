Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.77.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $183.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $174.66 and a 1-year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,400 shares of company stock valued at $24,708,171 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

