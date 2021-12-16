Mysterium (MYST) Price Hits $0.53 on Exchanges

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $10.56 million and approximately $125,447.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00040828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.65 or 0.00208185 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

