Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 3,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 341,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZVIA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth about $64,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

