PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Price Hits $1.10

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $618,234.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.24 or 0.08282724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00077599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,833.29 or 0.99937806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00052687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002634 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

