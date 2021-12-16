Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.72

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.72 and last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 276034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.
The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17.
Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.
About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
