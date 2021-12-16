Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.72

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.72 and last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 276034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Discovery by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.