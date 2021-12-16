WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WCFB opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. WCF Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Get WCF Bancorp alerts:

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.