Harrington Investments INC Buys 148 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Graham were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GHC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total transaction of $77,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Markell bought 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $578.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $461.29 and a 12 month high of $685.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $591.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $809.44 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

