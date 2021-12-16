Harrington Investments INC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Harrington Investments INC lessened its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Sanofi by 6.2% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,435,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 123,140 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

