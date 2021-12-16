Eukles Asset Management Acquires 734 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth $34,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,361 shares of company stock worth $5,580,132. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $189.77 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $190.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.69 and its 200 day moving average is $177.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

