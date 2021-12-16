Eukles Asset Management Increases Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth $1,434,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Landstar System by 11.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter worth $40,927,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Landstar System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 265,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 96.2% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $176.02 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.51 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.02 and its 200 day moving average is $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.47.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

