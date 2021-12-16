FUZE Token (FUZE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $47,202.32

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for approximately $62.46 or 0.00127918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $47,202.32 and $65,900.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FUZE Token has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.30 or 0.08211005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00077500 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,845.43 or 1.00034977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052729 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002640 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 756 coins. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

