Insider Selling: Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Major Shareholder Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WES opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $23.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after acquiring an additional 580,757 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $1,905,000. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 21.0% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 604,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 105,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

