FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,999 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.45% of FormFactor worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 400,979 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in FormFactor by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 456,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 335,100 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $9,754,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 266,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.