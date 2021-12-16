Huntington National Bank Has $11.04 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $378.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.67 and its 200-day moving average is $366.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

