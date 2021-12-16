Huntington National Bank Acquires 75,000 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.16% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $9,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $88,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $428,001.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,365,592 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.00 and a beta of -1.12. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.73.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

