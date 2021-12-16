Huntington National Bank Decreases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,747 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $189,845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 67.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.77.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $418,982.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,886,927. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $128.90 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.42 and a 200-day moving average of $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.