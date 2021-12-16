Analysts Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Announce $2.50 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.63 and the lowest is $2.41. Danaher posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $9.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.76 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $10.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

NYSE:DHR opened at $314.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

