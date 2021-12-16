Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Dril-Quip reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $221,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $686.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.33. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

