Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to Post -$1.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will report earnings per share of ($1.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.22). Protara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($2.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.05.

TARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TARA opened at $6.56 on Monday. Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $63,643.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,801,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,288,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 69,246 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

