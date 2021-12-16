TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Price Down 30.8% Over Last Week

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market cap of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00041087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.51 or 0.00208350 BTC.

About TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

