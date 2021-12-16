Wells Fargo & Company Increases Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $15.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

ET stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 16,109,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $120,013,085.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,334,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,767,154 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 377,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 36,845 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 66,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 156,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

