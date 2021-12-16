Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Craig Donato Sells 25,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,689,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $19,024,000.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Craig Donato sold 11,300 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $961,291.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Craig Donato sold 1,200 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $938,750.00.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $97.95 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $89.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $580,805,000. Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in Roblox by 397.0% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $390,228,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Roblox by 59,780.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,927 shares during the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.77.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

