Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $23.00 at Barclays

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on F. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

NYSE F opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

