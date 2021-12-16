Electra Protocol (XEP) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.06 Million

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Electra Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.06 million and approximately $82,069.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electra Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra Protocol Profile

XEP is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,555,172,665 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

