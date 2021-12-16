HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Adrian T. Dillon Acquires 12,375 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HQY opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research cut their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

