Insider Buying: Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joby Aviation stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50. Joby Aviation Inc has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JOBY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

