Michael W. Upchurch Acquires 10,000 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WSC opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $41.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $71,599,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $48,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

