Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) CEO John Merris Acquires 14,126 Shares

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DTC opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Solo Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solo Brands Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

DTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

