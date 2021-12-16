YENTEN Hits Market Capitalization of $101,156.36 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. YENTEN has a market cap of $101,156.36 and $102.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About YENTEN

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

