MONK (MONK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $492,807.75

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, MONK has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a market capitalization of $492,807.75 and approximately $1,465.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014439 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000131 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00017452 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

