Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.76.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $461.80 on Thursday. Humana has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $442.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,330,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Humana by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after purchasing an additional 448,859 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

