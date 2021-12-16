Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Rating Increased to Buy at Roth Capital

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOEV. Zacks Investment Research raised Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Canoo alerts:

NYSE:GOEV opened at $8.64 on Thursday. Canoo has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.04.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canoo will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 35,273,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $230,334,440.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Canoo by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the third quarter worth $3,443,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canoo by 30.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canoo by 30.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 103,273 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the third quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.