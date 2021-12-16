DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the November 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:KTF opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
