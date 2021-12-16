DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the November 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:KTF opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 588,663 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,225,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,585,000 after buying an additional 203,214 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 99,344 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 466,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 86,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

