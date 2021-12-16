Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,729,000 after buying an additional 572,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,368,000 after purchasing an additional 346,942 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,234,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $131.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.75 and a 12 month high of $141.68.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

