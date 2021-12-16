Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 36.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 65.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 132,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 52,618 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 22.0% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 124,682 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

SBLK stock opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

