Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $831,000 Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,055 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $457,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $1,145,503.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,433 shares of company stock worth $14,436,099. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $85.00 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOB. Truist boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

