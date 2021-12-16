Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Southern makes up 2.6% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,850 shares of company stock worth $748,882. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average is $63.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

