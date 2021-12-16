Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising makes up about 1.8% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,524,000 after purchasing an additional 421,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,024,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,874,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,965,000 after buying an additional 1,577,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,277,000 after buying an additional 178,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,687,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

LAMR stock opened at $114.58 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $123.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average of $111.26.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

