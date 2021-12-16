Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 90 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $146,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 935.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,093,000 after purchasing an additional 432,129 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 604,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,587,000 after purchasing an additional 380,265 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,510,000 after purchasing an additional 311,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,573,000 after purchasing an additional 303,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPLA opened at $163.36 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.66 and a 200-day moving average of $151.61.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.18.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.