Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 30,096 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 61,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Several research firms have recently commented on VOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

